Travel with Katie Butler: EasyJet plans to run full schedule despite Border Force strikes

Border Force strikes are still planned to go ahead over the Christmas period.

The industrial action will see Border Force officials walk out on eight days over the festive season, from December 23 to Boxing Day and from December 28 to New Year's Eve.

We are hoping that the majority of holidaymakers will see minimal disruption as arriving passengers with British passports will be able to use the e-gates as usual at Manchester.

Thankfully, Leeds Bradford Airport is not one of the named airports striking.

Jet2 operates out of three of the affected airports – Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

The Yorkshire based company said it “very much intends” to operate a full schedule of Christmas and New Year flights despite the strikes.

“Our customers have worked hard to make precious holiday plans, including seeing family and friends over the festive period,” chief executive Steve Heapy said in a statement.

Easyjet also said it plans to run its flight schedule as expected.

Last week the government announced that new rules are to come into place that will mean airport passengers will no longer be limited to just 100ml of liquid.

In addition they will no longer have to remove large electronics from hand luggage.

The current rules were brought in in 2006 in response to terrorist threat.

At present, passengers must remove tablets, laptops and liquids from their cabin baggage and all liquids must be in a clear plastic bag.

However, don't get too excited as this will not be happening overnight and a deadline has been set for June 2024, by which time the government say that major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed. Watch this space!

Tenerife in line with the last few weeks has been consistently our top selling destination.

