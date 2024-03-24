Travel with Katie Butler:

New York remains one of our best-selling city break destinations and it is no surprise considering the wealth of attractions available. Photo: AdobeStock

​In addition, Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that Disney Fantasy will sail from the UK next summer, with a series of three, four and five night itineraries from Southampton, bookable up to the 2025 season.

Cruise holidays have become more and more popular and according to market research from MINTEL, a global market and intelligence research agency, 2024 is expected to be a record year for the UK cruise market.

A cruise holiday offers incredible value for money – luxury accommodation, amazing and varied dining options, pools and spa facilities, theatre shows, live music and fantastic facilities for kids – to name a few. It’s no wonder cruises are becoming as popular as they are.

Karen from Total Travel, Heckmondwike branch, in New York last year.

Whilst cruising remains an important demographic for the sea cruise market, younger travellers show the strongest growth, with many families opting for a value for money cruise holiday over a beach holiday.

It's up to you, New York, New York! Last week, staff from both our Heckmondwike and Ossett stores, attended yet another evening training event in Leeds – all about New York and the attractions available to you once you are there.

New York remains one of our best-selling city break destinations and it is no surprise considering the wealth of attractions available and the direct flights daily from Manchester.

In addition, there is absolutely something for everyone, many travelling to take in a Broadway show or simply to see the sights.

Of course everyone knows or has heard of The Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. However, on top of this, there is so much more to see and do, and nowadays you can even pre-book a New York Yankee game at the famous Yankee Stadium.

If you are lucky enough to get the chance to visit New York it is definitely up there as a bucket-list destination.

Despite the fourth time a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, flights to Keflavik airport remain unaffected and at the time of writing the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) are not advising against travel to the destination. However, the popular attraction – the Blue Lagoon – remains closed until further notice.

The FCDO update says: “Keflavik International Airport and the road to it is unaffected and operating normally. The capital city, Reykjavik, and the rest of Iceland is not impacted by the eruptions.”

April and May were the top selling months to depart for new holidays with last minute bookings accounting for 27 per cent of new bookings. Although we experienced some milder weather last week, it seems many of you are still looking to get away from the rain.