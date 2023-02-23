Travel experts reveal the cheapest months to fly to 2023's most popular holiday destinations

After restrictions eased following the Covid pandemic lockdowns, the ability to go abroad appears to be returning to how it used to be before the health emergency struck in early 2020.

Many of us have been bitten by the travel bug and are looking forward to getting away.

However, it's best to book soon if you want to bag a bargain and holiday on a budget.

A luxury holiday company has revealed the best month for cheap flights within the UK.

Destination2, a luxury travel operator based in the UK, analysed search data to predict the most popular holiday destinations of 2023 alongside flight costs, determining the cheapest month to fly.

The travel company’s research revealed that March is the cheapest month to fly, with seven out of the top ten trending destinations for 2023 offering cheap travel during March.

February is the best month for those looking to visit more exotic locations. Offering some of the cheapest times to fly to the Maldives, Barbados and Mauritius.

Overall, February featured six times in the top ten.

Destination2 compiled a lost of 2023's most popular destinations alongside their cheapest month to fly.

Destination2 determined this top 10 through a yearly search of volume data for "country + holidays" for each country in the world, determine the holiday destinations that'd be most popular for 2023.

