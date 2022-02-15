Travel agents reveal the top 10 holiday destinations this half term

Due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions, many of us haven’t been able to travel for the past couple of years.

With the half term holidays coming up next week, this provides the perfect opportunity for families to get away on holiday, many for the first time since 2019.

Travel agents in North Kirklees have seen interest boom ahead of half term, with some families also planning summer holidays in advance.

Katie Buter manager of Total Travel in Heckmondwike.

Katie Butler, manager of Total Travel in Heckmondwike, said: “We are pretty manic right now and have many holidaymakers travelling out over the half term.

“Our family bookings are predominantly to the Canary Islands, but we also have a few families travelling to New York and chasing the Northern Lights.

“With restrictions easing we are working on lots of new bookings for Easter, May and the summer holidays.

“At the moment Turkey is the top selling destination for the later holidays, along with Greece.”

People sunbathing at Las Teresitas beach in the Spanish Canry Island of Tenerife.

Whether families are wanting to catch some winter sun in Dubai, brave the freezing cold temperatures of Iceland or go on a short UK break, there is a holiday for everyone.

Here are the top ten holiday destinations this half term:

1. Canary Islands

The Canary Islands is proving to be the most popular destination this year.

The Manhattan skyline as seen from the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

The Canary Islands are made up of eight main islands which include Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.

The Canaries offer 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, with an average temperature of 18C, making it the perfect destination for catching some winter sun.

The weather is perfect for sightseeing, relaxing on the beach and exploring its beautiful volcanic landscapes.

2. New York

The skyline of downtown Dubai.

Moving away from the winter sun to slightly cooler temperatures is New York.

The Big Apple is one of the top visited places in the world. The city offers spectacular sightseeing opportunities such as visiting Times Square, the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

The city is also great for museums, music and performing arts - there is always something going on.

The average high temperature in New York during February is 7C, but make sure to pack a winter coat as well as your hat and gloves, as it drops to -3C at night.

You can also expect to see light snow throughout February.

Fully vaccinated visitors from the UK can now enter the USA providing a negative Covid-19 test result.

3. Dubai

Dubai is one of the most unique and exciting cities to visit in the world.

Dubai offers historic sights, futuristic architecture, a bustling nightlife and out-of-this-world attractions.

You'll find warmer weather in Dubai due to its location on the United Arab Emirates’ Persian Gulf Coast, with average temperatures of 24C.

However, take warmer clothing for the evenings as temperatures can drop to an average of 14C.

Most visitors from the UK, regardless of vaccination status, will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter the United Arab Emirates.

4. Iceland

Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, Iceland is proving to be another popular cold holiday destination this half term.

Iceland has become the can’t-miss destination over the years, with its mysterious land of lava rocks, black beaches and dramatic landscapes.

February is one of the coldest months in Iceland, with an average temperature of 0.4C

These cold temperatures usually result in a lot of snow in Iceland in February so it is the perfect month to experience the Nordic winter.

Also because of the darkness and the cold weather the chances of witnessing the Northern Lights is very high.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a spectacular natural phenomenon which light up the night sky. A great spectacle for families to try and see.

Fully vaccinated visitors can enter Iceland providing a negative Covid-19 test result.

5. Spain

Spain offers a great family holiday experience, with its stunning scenery and beautiful beaches.

Spain also offers great city days out to places such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville, all which are renowned for their arts, culture and food.

In February, Spain is still on the cold side, with average temperatures between 7C and 12C.

But with temperatures gradually warming up as the month goes on, there’s a chance of warm weather, especially on the southern coast. .

Visitors need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test result to visit Spain, including children.

6. Turkey

With crystal clear waters, tall mountains and huge cosmopolitan villages, there is no wonder Turkey has made it onto the list.

With an average temperature of 15C throughout February, it is the perfect opportunity to visit some of Turkey’s most beautiful beaches.

Bodrum, Antalya, Izmir and Fethiye have some of the best beaches in Turkey from secluded coves to beach parties.

However, you will find that the weather is quite mild in Turkey during February with the weather dropping to 5C at night, so you should consider bringing warmer clothes for the evenings along with your beachwear.

Unvaccinated visitors from the UK can enter Turkey providing a negative Covid-19 test result. Fully vaccinated visitors can enter Turkey with no restrictions.

7. UK log cabins

In order to avoid any travel restrictions many families are choosing to stay in the UK this half term.

UK log cabins are proving to be the most popular holiday choice.

The UK has many log cabins on offer from cabins in The Peak District, Hampshire, Devon and Nottingham’s Sherwood Forest.

These cabins are ideal for immersing yourself into your surroundings.

Many of the cabins also have family activities available in the area such as walking trails, biking and leisure facilities, perfect for keeping the kids entertained.

However, the weather in England this half term is expected to be very cold with temperatures between 3C and 8C. Make sure to pack plenty of warm clothes and keep a close eye on the weather forecast.

8. City breaks to London

Another UK holiday which has been popular this year is a city break to London.

London is a great place to visit as a family as it has many attractions such as the National Gallery, the Science Museum and Tate Modern, making it the perfect getaway for families who don’t want to travel abroad this half term.

London also offers live theatre, shopping galore and a spectacular skyline.

Again, the weather in the UK across February is expected to be very cold with temperatures between 3C and 8C, so if you have a trip planned make sure to check the weather forecast - this might also help you decide what to do.

9. Theme parks

In recent years, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase of UK holidaymakers who visit theme parks for a short getaway.

Theme park holidays are ideas to occupy both young children who delight in meeting their favourite TV character, to adrenaline pumping teenagers.

Even some adults might find they are young at heart and also be willing to enjoy all the fun of the park, making theme park holidays perfect for the whole family.

The UK offers many theme parks to choose from, from Chessington World of Adventures, Drayton Manor, Alton Towers and Paultons Park.

10. Scotland

Scotland is continuing to be a popular destination for UK holidaymakers this half term.

The beautiful countryside, bustling cities, mountain peaks and charming villages all combine to make Scotland an amazing place to visit.

Whether you’re looking for an action packed break or a relaxing retreat, Scotland has it all.

However, If you are travelling to Scotland this February half term, be prepared for cold weather. The average temperature in Scotland during February is around 9C during the day, dropping to 4C on a night.