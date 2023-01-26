Neil Holm, who has held the position of programme director of the Transpennine Route Upgrade since January 2021, says he “looks forward to the challenge” as he is appointed managing director of the major scheme.

The multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade is set to bring faster, cleaner and more reliable trains along one of the country’s key rail arteries, transforming journeys for millions of passengers across the North.

Core benefits of the upgrade include the electrification of the 70-mile route for greener trains, a fully digital signalling system and doubling tracks to enable more frequent, faster trains and station upgrades to accommodate longer trains and greater accessibility.

Neil said: “There is an exciting future for rail in the North of England, and I am proud to lead a programme of thousands of brilliant people that will transform rail travel across the North in the coming years.

"Work is well underway across the route spanning 70 miles between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. We’ve already delivered key upgrades across the route and have a big year ahead, including the ongoing construction of a new station at Morley, upcoming major works at Stalybridge beginning in March, and several other major steps in our plans throughout 2023.

“I look forward to the challenge of delivering the many benefits of the Transpennine Route Upgrade for the millions of people that live along the line.”

Before joining the Transpennine Route Upgrade, Neil was programme director for HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft Carrier, where he was responsible for leading the carrier through assembly, commissioning and sea trials to final delivery with the Royal Navy. Prior to this he was head of programme for HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

He spent his early career in military aerospace after graduating from the University of Cambridge with a postgraduate degree in design, manufacture and management and undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Strathclyde University.

Neil added: “I hold a lifelong passion for engineering and guiding ambitious visions from concept to completion. I am excited to bring my expertise and experience to help deliver a better future for rail in the North of England.”