Train strikes: Northern releases travel guidance as rail disruptions expected until January 9

All Northern rail services are expected to be disrupted until Monday, January 9 2023.

The timetable factors in known industrial strike action, major engineering work and regular Christmas ‘shut down’ on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (as well as New Year’s Day in the North-East) up until the second week of January.

The schedule outlines the days when customers can travel but should expect disruption, customers should not travel due to very limited services. customers cannot travel as there are no services operating and when customers can expect a normal service to be running.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We hope this quick reference guide will make it easier for customers to make travel arrangements over the Christmas period.

"The main cause of the disruption remains industrial action by the RMT union and we can only apologise to our customers for the inconvenience it will cause to their journeys.”

The RMT union previously revealed that more than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will stage a series of walkouts over pay disputes in December and January.

Union workers have already taken part in a number of strikes and further industrial action will take place on December 16, 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Northern has released a quick reference travel guide for Christmas and New Year rail services.

Union members will also be walking out from 6pm on December 24 until 7am on December 27 with an overtime ban for its members from December 18 to January 2.

