Train firm LNER announces thousands of tickets to go on sale for Christmas rail travel from West Yorkshire on East Coast mainline
Thousands of LNER tickets are set to go on sale for the festive period, here’s how to get them.
To help customers this Christmas, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will place hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale from Tuesday 8 November 2022.
The tickets will be available for dates between Wednesday 21 December and Friday 6 January and will cover LNER services for West Yorkshire and the full East Coast route.
The tickets are available on a first come first served basis but LNER, which operates services from Leeds and Wakefield Westgate to London, has allowed people to sign-up for alert notifications when tickets are released for sale on its website.
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year. This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares available.”