The Travel Column with Katie Butler, Total Travel

EU DIGITAL COVID certificate: Operational across EU. Photo: Getty Images

It’s not rocket science but it’s certainly not a walk in the park to travel overseas either.

It seems a distant memory to the time when we could book a last minute deal and jump on a plane the next day.

Requirements differ from country to country and it is important to check on the FCDO (Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office) daily to keep up to speed with entry requirements.

I am double vaccinated, what is the NHS Covid pass and how do I access it?

If you are fully vaccinated with two doses of an approved vaccine, some destinations allow you to enter the country without the need for a negative Covid-19 test result.

Instead you will be asked to show proof of your vaccination status.

The NHS Covid pass shows your vaccination details or test results and this is your status.

There are three ways to access your vaccine status:

1. Download the NHS app. You can use the app on mobile devices and your NHS Covid pass will be shown within it. If you don’t already have the app you will need to register, which can sometimes take a few days, and it is easier if you have your NHS number to hand.

2. Visit the NHS website. You can view your NHS Covid pass online and download or print as a PDF document. You will need to register for an NHS login if you do not have one already. You can also do this via the NHS app.

3. Call 119. You can call 119 and ask for a Covid pass letter to be posted to you, this can take up to five working days and we are hearing even longer as demand is high, and so if you are thinking you may book a late deal it might be an idea to get this organised in advance.

What are the requirements on coming home from a green destination?

Even though you are travelling from a green destination there are still things you need to do to enter back into the country.

You must take a test at some point in the three days before you fly back to England. This could be a PCR, LAMP or rapid antigen test (also known as a lateral flow), and children under 11 are exempt from this.

You will also need to pre-book a Covid-19 PCR test on or before day two of your arrival back into England. Proof of this pre-booked test will be required to be entered on your PLF (passenger locater form) which is to be completed before you come home. You do not need to self-isolate unless the result comes back positive, and all of your party will need this test except for children aged four and under.

We are expecting the next travel review to be around the July 15, whereby we will find out if and what movement will be made (if any) to the current traffic light destinations. We’re finally getting back to doing what we love… taking our customers on holiday, and it feels good!