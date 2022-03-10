Take a look inside this quirky converted boat ideal for family holidays

The Wild Duck is a quirky three-bedroom converted boat dating back to the 1870s which is just 200 metres from the beach.

This holiday destination is the perfect place for boat loving families looking for a beach holiday.

The Wild Duck has a wide unfenced open space of wild grass to play on outside – perfect for flying a kite or just letting off steam.

There are raised sun decks with garden furniture where you can enjoy the fabulous sunset or do some alfresco dining.

At low tide, there are miles of safe sands for walking and exploring.

The Boat is available to book now via Cleckheaton-based Kiddieholidays, an award-winning website designed to inspire and advise parents about the best holidays for babies and toddlers.

The website is run by Jo Addison, who has 11 years digital marketing experience at Jet2.com.

The Wild Duck costs around £796 a week, with prices varying.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.kiddieholidays.co.uk/places-to-stay/the-wild-duck/

Living room This cosy living room gives plenty of room for families to relax after a long day at the beach.

Living room The comfy sitting room has a 2-seater sofa, DVD player and WIFI – perfect for cosy family nights in.

Outdoor seeting There are raised sun decks with garden furniture where you can enjoy the fabulous sunset or do some alfresco dining.

Kitchen The boat has a fully equipped kitchen including an oven, kettle and toaster.