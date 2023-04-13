'Of course!', we replied, too weary from our eight-and-a-half-hour flight to refuse, but why would we? This was the start of our Caribbean holiday and with windows down, the sounds of Ne-Yo blaring out and our singing chauffeur keeping us entertained, we knew we were back in our happy place.

With the beautiful turqouise waters of the Caribbean Sea glistening in the background, the Sea Breeze Beach House sits as a haven of laid-back luxury with its easy-going vibes dosed with a sprinkling of authentic Bajan charm.

Arriving late afternoon, our two-night stay would be brief, but my wife and I were safe in the knowledge that a pre-booked day pass would give us chance to further explore the facilities after a week of island-hopping on a luxury cruise.

An ariel view of Sea Breeze Beach House in Barbados. Image: Winter Park Photography

With the sun still beating down I was immediately struck by the resort's lush green gardens sheltered in towering palm trees, backing on to a pristine white sandy beach where holidaymakers were soaking up the last few rays of another scorching day.

We were booked into one of the luxury oceanfront junior balcony suites, which high up on the sixth floor gave us incredible sea views along with picture-postcard photo opportunities of the endless Barbados coastline.

With a fitting ocean theme our spacious suite was deserving of its stunning location, boasting a host of amenities including a daily pre-stocked mini-bar, espresso coffee maker and large bathroom with rainfall shower which was more than big enough for the two of us. There was also a large flat-screen TV and in-room safe, as well as a nightly turn-down service which kept things looking clean and tidy. The complimentary beach bag was a nice touch, too.

It would have been easy to flop on the giant king-size bed and fall asleep, but keen to fight off the jet lag and adjust the body clock, our dinner reservation in Aqua Terra was a timely intervention.

The resort's lush green gardens and De Rum Shop Cafe. Image: Steven Graffham

One of six restaurants serving a range of mouthwatering cuisines, the beach-side terrace setting for our first Caribbean meal couldn't have been more perfect. Starting with two delicious sharing plates of sushi, I continued with the seafood theme by ordering shrimp kebabs while my wife went for for the succulent flavours of braised short ribs.

Breakfast was enjoyed in the Mahogany Lounge, but if you fancied something more authentic a locally-inspired 'Bajan Beakfast' could be consumed in Aqua Terra. Opting for the former, we enjoyed numerous buffet delights from smoked salmon, sausages, bacon and cold meats to fresh fruit, pastries and yoghurt with honey. But star of the show was the always smiling 'omelette lady' who impressively managed to dish up four omelettes at a time while continuing to take orders from hungry guests.

A day of sun-bathing and frequent sea dips lay ahead, but with good intentions I decided a gentle run along the beach would help burn off any indulgences. And it did, but I was soon left red-faced and back hiding behind my book after losing my footing in the sand, much to the delight of chuckling onlookers.

Sipping cocktails from the chic open air Tipsy bar behind us seemed a much safer option, with bartender Robert creating several different rum concoctions for us to enjoy which led to the perfect Caribbean beach moment as we hung around until evening to watch the breathtaking golden sunset.

One of the Luxury Oceanfront Junior Suites at Sea Breeze Beach House. Image: Steven Graffham

After that the drinks continued to flow in the garden at De Rum Shop Cafe, where we challenged each other to a game of 'Cornhole', a popular American pastime where you toss sacks into an angled wooden board with a hole, although by this point our aims were a little wayward.

As it was Saturday, dinner took us down a different path as we had the chance to dip our claws into the weekly seafood buffet, a real feast featuring several sprawling platters of fishy delights from sumptuous fresh lobster, prawns and mussels to the amazing seafood chowder which was a real treat to the taste buds.

We didn't want to leave, but our ship was calling and after check-out there was still time to enjoy a couple of beers and some Premier League footy by the swimming pool in the Flying Fish Bar & Grill where we also filled up on some tempura and Bajan fishcakes.

It wouldn't be long until our return, but as we wheeled out our cases for the next part of our Caribbean adventure, it was 'bon voyage' Barbados and beautiful Sea Breeze.

The pristine white sandy beach and turquoise sea. Image: Kirk Watkins

TRAVEL FACTS

The chic open air Tipsy bar on the beach. Image: Sea Breeze Beach House