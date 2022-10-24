The closures follow an incident this morning when a HGV jack-knifed and spilled diesel across the Junction 24 Westbound entry slip road and two lanes of the main carriageway.

Due to the extensive damage the diesel has caused, the westbound carriageway will need to be fully closed later tonight between Junctions 24 and 23 (Outlane) to complete the resurfacing work.

However, this work is expected to be completed with the closure lifted by tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

In the meantime, drivers should leave extra time for their journeys or find alternative routes.

While closures are in place, drivers wishing to join the M62 Westbound at Junction 24 are advised to follow signposted diversions.

From the Ainley Top roundabout, take the A643 Lindley Moor Road (signposted towards Rochdale). Follow the A643 Westbound to the next roundabout before taking the second exit on to the M62 Junction 23 Westbound entry slip road.