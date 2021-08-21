Katie Butler: What are the requirements to travel overseas on summer holidays?

The feedback remains really positive and thankfully we have had no issues with the testing providers we are using. So how easy is it to take a holiday overseas?

What are the requirements to travel overseas?

The requirements vary from country to country with most overseas holiday destinations requiring just proof of vaccine and a passenger locater form to be completed prior to arrival if you are double vaccinated.

If you are looking to travel with accompanying children, dependent on their age, the children may need to provide a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival as they will not be double vaccinated.

If you are not double vaccinated, then most destinations will allow you to travel again with proof of a negative test prior to arrival.

What about the requirements for coming back into England?

This is where the traffic light system comes into play. The traffic light system puts each country into one of these three lists: red, amber and green.

The purpose of the system is to inform holidaymakers and travellers what steps they need to take when they return to the UK from these destinations.

It is easy to make the mistake that the traffic lights system means you can travel to a destination without restrictions.

However, the system does not tell you where you can go on holidays, it is simply about what you need to do on return from a particular destination.

Regardless of where you travel from, a passenger locater form will need to be completed before you return home.

Travelling from a green destination?

Provide a negative Covid-19 test result before return flight to the UK, pre-book a day two Covid-19 PCR test and complete a passenger locater form.

This is the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers. Children are required to adhere to the same dependent on age at time of return.

Travelling from an amber destination?

The requirements are different dependent on vaccine status.

If you are double vaccinated then you are able to follow the requirements as if travelling from a green destination.

Unvaccinated passengers are required to isolate for 10 days on return and will need to pre-book PCR tests on day two and also day eight, in addition to the pre travel test taken in resort.

Travelling from a red destination?

Regardless of vaccine status, travelling from a red destination means that you would be required to pre-book a quarantine hotel package and quarantine for 10 days in a managed hotel at your own expense.

We have been busier than expected with late bookings, with customers tending to book between the Government traffic light reviews. This seems to be a good bet as you are unlikely to have any changes to your returning home requirements.

If your destination does get caught in a change before you have travelled, then most airlines and operators are allowing changes to destinations or dates without administration fees.