In December 2022, TPE removed two popular services between Huddersfield and Dewsbury without consultation or advance warning to passengers, leaving passengers high and dry at peak times on weekdays.

Now, after writing to the Managing Director of TPE to convey the frustration felt around the cutting of these vital rail links at peak times, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury East councillor, Eric Firth is ‘delighted’ to announce that the services will be reinstated from Sunday, May 21.

Coun Firth said: “The new Transpennine timetable missed out two peak trains from Huddersfield which badly affected not only commuters but a whole host of young people who are students at Greenhead college in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth outside Dewsbury Train Station.

“I together with the travelling public and our Mayor Tracy Brabin were outraged when we became aware of this, there was no consultation with anyone at Kirklees, no consultation with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) or the Mayor's office.

“I am now delighted to inform travellers that from Sunday, May 21, the two stopping trains from Huddersfield will be reinstated, that is the 4.08pm and the 5.12pm.

“This in my humble opinion is a famous victory for local people and indicates to me that sometimes, just sometimes, large organisations do listen to local people and realise that removing these two stopping trains to Dewsbury was just not acceptable.”

The timetable changes had been heavily criticised in January 2023, with deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, Coun Manisha Kaushik, speaking out against the hour-long gaps between services in the December 2022 timetable.

Speaking on the reinstated services between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, Coun Manisha Kaushik said: “I’m glad that TransPennine Express have had a change of heart and acted on pressure from the Combined Authority and Mayor Tracy Brabin.

“I warned the operator back in December that these ridiculous timetable changes would lead to young people having to sacrifice their evenings waiting around in a train station, and that is exactly what we have seen.

“Although we are pleased TransPennine Express has worked with us to reinstate these much-needed services, I am still disappointed the change is still two-and-a-half months away.

“A simpler and more accountable rail system is needed to make sure issues like this do not happen again.”

Following the announcement, a spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “The rail industry makes amendments to its timetables twice a year, in May and December, to try to deliver the best possible travel options for customers.

“The process is extremely complex, particularly in areas with several operators, and, after taking into consideration feedback from stakeholders on our December timetable change, we’re pleased to be able to reinstate two stopping services to Huddersfield.”

The changes to TPE’s timetable will come into effect on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Changes will see eastbound calls at Dewsbury reintroduced at 4.08pm and 5.12pm.