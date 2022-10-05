All aboard a swiss adventure with Great Rail Journeys

Immerse yourself in a swiss adventure by Great Rail Journeys

Each escorted tour provides guests with a whirlwind of unforgettable experiences along with an experienced tour manager throughout, who will ensure guests are well catered for throughout their travels.

With no hidden costs, holidaymakers can be reassured that their holiday will run smoothy- allowing passengers to relax and recharge amidst the perfectly picturesque views of Switzerland.

Travelers will spend their holiday with their heads in the clouds on this 9-day fully curated Swiss experience.

They will enjoy stays at unique mountaintop hotels that are only accessible through scenic mountain railways, allowing travelers to lose themselves in the picturesque views of the marvelous mountaintops.

Passengers will board two of Switzerland’s most stunning railways; the Glacier Express and Bernina Express.

Price: From £2,995 per person.

Includes eight nights’ 4* hotel accommodation. All rail and coach travel throughout your tour. 17 meals including eight breakfasts, one lunch and eight dinners. Return rail from London St. Pancras. The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish.

This bucket-list excursion allows passengers to experience the vistas of the Swiss Alps onboard the iconic Glacier Express, as well as via a cable car over Oeschinen Lake.

They will sit back and relax amidst the quintessential charm of the Swedish countryside and historic surrounding towns.

Price: From £1,595 per person.

Includes seven nights’ 3* hotel accommodation. All rail and coach travel throughout your tour. 12 meals including seven breakfasts and five dinners. Return rail from London St. Pancras. The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish.

This 9-day tour provides holiday-goers with an array of enchanting locations to see, from the quaint Alpine village of Grindelwald to the cosy town of Interlaken.