The Tronsmart Bang 60W portable Bluetooth speaker. Image: Tronsmart

I've never been much of a gadget geek and am not one of those people who queues outside shops in the early hours just to be the first to get my hands on the latest gizmo release.

But when it comes to music in the home, I like to enjoy it to its full capacity, whether that be in my living room, while I'm singing along in the shower or enjoying lazy afternoons in the garden.

Bluetooth speakers are all the rage at the moment. The convenience, the portability, the sound quality - they are all the positive traits of the modern day speaker, and the one I've had for the past couple of years has been everywhere with me.

The speaker's thick portable handle allows it to be moved without fuss to wherever takes your fancy. Image: Tronsamrt

Then I came across the Tronsmart Bang 60W, a bigger and much more powerful beast than my current model. Portable, yes. But is it better? Size-wise, this won't fit in your suitcase, that is unless all you are taking away with you is swimming gear.

But what I can say is that as soon as I hooked it up to my Spotify playlist, the quality of sound simply blew me away. As pop star Meghan Trainor would happily testify - it's all about that bass - and in this case, a cleaner treble.

With four drivers and patented TuneConn technology, which allows users to pair up to 100 other Bang speakers, the Tronsmart Bang 60W can also provide you with an entertaining beat-driven light show, making it the ultimate party showpiece.

Its attributes scream 'loud and proud', but depending on the occasion it can easily blend into the background. Its sturdy design and thick portable handle allows it to be moved without fuss to wherever takes your fancy, and with IPX6 waterproof protection, it doesn't mind taking on a bit of rain, snow or a few poolside splashes.

The Tronsmart Bang will keep the party going for as long as needed. Image: Tronsmart

The two tweeters and two woofers ensure more power than you get from an ordinary speaker, providing an audio feast for listeners which can continue uninterrupted for up to 15 hours before you need to recharge the battery.

With a charge time of just four and a half hours, the Bang will keep the party going for as long as needed and when not in use, can double up as a power-bank, making it the ideal camping accessory.

To customise music to your taste the in-app equaliser allows users to switch to multiple preset modes including hi-fi, classical, vocal, deep bass, rock and 3D, all supported by voice assist. The speaker also supports advanced Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC seamless connection.

Overall it's a thumbs-up from me and with latest model Tronsmart have proved they are back - quite literally - with a bang.