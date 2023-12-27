Revolutionising skincare on the go are the new Nebulyft R2 and R1C

The Nebulyft R1C LA Rosé.

Nebulyft is more than a skincare brand; it's a California-born movement dedicated to empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident at every stage of life.

Key Features of the new products include:

Nebulyft R1C

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quick hydration, improved complexion, and reduced dark circles.

Smoother, youthful skin in 7 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five adjustable RF energy levels, wireless charging, and app integration.

Nebulyft R2

Accelerated collagen cell regeneration with Microdot™ 2.0 technology.

Personalized beauty with Variable Frequency.

Precise temperature control, ergonomic design, and 28-day clinical trial.

App integration for personalized skincare.

Experience beauty like never before.