For those looking for Valentine's gifts for gaming partners this is for you

GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller - £79.99 from Amazon.

The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller elevates the mobile gaming experience with its console-sized sticks and buttons. This design ensures exceptional comfort during extended gameplay, akin to holding a console controller in the palm of the hand. Whether navigating treacherous terrain or taking precise shots, the G8 Galileo guarantees expert precision and maximum comfort.

For seamless connectivity, the G8’s cutting-edge movable Type-C port guarantees a dependable connection to gaming devices, delivering unparalleled smoothness and reliability, eradicating cable chaos and pesky disconnects. Boasting Pass-Through Charging, users can bid farewell to disruptions caused by a drained controller, ensuring gameplay remains uninterrupted by charging the users device whilst using the controller.

Trust Forta Wired for PS5 in Black and White – Currently on offer at £34.99 from Amazon.

The GameSir G8 Galileo's Hall Effect sensing sticks offer 360° seamless pinpoint control, providing the precision and durability that mobile gamers demand. Anti-friction glide rings enhance stick control, reducing stick grinding and extending usage time. In addition, the precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers provide unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, for a competitive advantage in any game. For FPS and action gamers, a quick switch to Hair Trigger Mode is available by holding the M+LT/RT buttons. Whether its precise linear control or ultimate responsiveness, the G8 controller gives the competitive edge required.

Following in the footsteps of the Forze headset, which was the #1 best sold gaming headset along with receiving an average of 4.4-star reviews; the Forta is an exciting new addition to Trust Gaming’s portfolio. Specifically designed to work with PS5™ consoles, the headset not only matches gamer’s favourite consoles in style, but has unique features for their best gaming experience yet.

With an eco-friendly design made from 85 percent recycled plastics, the Forta allows gamers to play with added peace of mind. Powerful 50mm drivers and and 3D audio enable players to fully immerse themselves in the game, transporting them to the centre of the action. A detachable noise-reducing microphone ensures crisp and clear communication with teammates, whilst a padded headband, moveable earcups and durable soft over-ear pads offer hours of gaming comfort.

Not only has the new headset been designed with better gaming in mind, but also with added ease and convenience. Users will enjoy simple plug-and-play capability to get started as soon as they’re ready, with the Forta being compatible with PS5™ consoles, PS4™ consoles, and PC‡. A 1.2m cable allows gamers to play from wherever in the room they’d like, and on-ear volume control and microphone mute enables users to hear and be heard exactly when they want.