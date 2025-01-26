Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beauty enthusiasts prepare to be blown away as Aldi has revealed when it’s sell-out Ionic Hairdryer will be back in the middle aisle.

One of the supermarket’s most sought-after products in the lead up to Christmas 2024, the haircare must-have will return to stores on 26th January with NEW limited-edition colour options, costing shoppers just £14.99.

Available in a choice of NEW stylish two-toned colours, mint green and coral, black and gold, purple and coral or pink and mint green, the chic hairdryer features both concentrator and diffuser attachments, three different heat options to help protect tresses, and two speeds for ultimate control over the finished look.

Aldi’s sell-out iconic hairdryer returns in brand-new colours.

Plus added cool shot functionality will help to seal roots and fix hair in place, ensuring selfie-worthy styles that last all day.

