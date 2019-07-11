TECH TALK: Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro

First it was the GoPro. Since the commercial launch of the first-person point of view video which made GoPro a household name, action cameras have grown in popularity among outdoorsy types who want to capture and share their adventures and relive their thrill-seeking experiences.

Whether it’s biking, climbing, swimming or running, the action camera goes through a lot. It needs to be sturdy and robust enough to withstand all environments and conditions.

Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro

Not surprisingly, that can come at a cost. Top range GoPros can be expensive, with competitors including Sony, TomTom and Olympus also sometimes commanding a high price tag, depending on the model.

Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives on the market – and if you thought low budget meant the inevitable sacrifice of high-quality video and exciting features, then you might want to think again. Don’t discount lesser known brands just because they don’t carry the GoPro name.

Take the Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro. An update on the previously released first-generation Akaso Action Camera V50, the Pro version now includes a touchscreen and improved image stabilisation – so even when you’re moving about, you’ll still be able to shoot smooth and stable pictures.

With 4K video and built-in WiFi, this lightweight camera is waterproof up to 98 feet, while offering good colour accuracy.

I was pleased and pleasantly surprised with the video and audio quality and looking online, it seems that plenty of other reviewers also feel the same way.

However, the app, which is needed to preview photos and play back videos was a slight disappointment. With its basic interface and occasional glitches, it is a work in progress.

Even so, if you’re looking for an affordable but tough all-round action camera which can capture good-quality video in a range of different conditions, this is definitely one to consider.

The AKASO V50 Pro Native 4K action camera is available now for £119.99 from Amazon UK

Technical Specifications:

Advanced Electronic Image Stabilisation

Diving Mode

Compatible with External Mic

Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro has a two-inch IPS touchscreen

Distortion Calibration

H.265 Video Codec

Built-in Filter

Burst Photo

Time Lapse Photo

Time Lapse Video

Slow Motion Movie

Fast Motion Movie

Wind Noise Reduction

Long Exposure

Scene Mode

White Balance

Sound Record

Micro HDMI

Micro USB

What's in the Box:

1x AKASO V50 Pro Action Camera

1x Battery Charger

2x 1100mAh Battery

1x Waterproof Case

1x Remote Control

1x Bicycle Stand

10x Mount

2x Helmet Mount

1x Bandages

5x Tethers

1 x Protective Backdoor

1x USB Cable

1x Lens Cloth

1x User Manual

Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro - adjustable view angle lens