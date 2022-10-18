Revealed: The UK’s spookiest literary locations for Halloween
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula, whose ship famously ran aground in Whitby. But the coastal town is not the only spooky location in the UK.
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula, whose ship famously ran aground in Whitby, Yorkshire. But Whitby isn't the only spooky location in the UK, or even in Yorkshire. Our desolate moorlands, eerie woodlands and creepy castles make for the perfect backdrop for some of the most famous spooky novels, including:
Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre
Susan Hill's The Woman in Black
Most Popular
Daphne du Maurier's Jamaica Inn
Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
Luxury Yorkshire holiday cottage site Gorgeous Cottages have gathered together 12 of the spookiest literary locations across the UK, just in time for Halloween. You can find the full frightening facts here: https://www.gorgeouscottages.com/blog/spookiest-fictional-locations