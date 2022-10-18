News you can trust since 1858
Revealed: The UK’s spookiest literary locations for Halloween

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula, whose ship famously ran aground in Whitby. But the coastal town is not the only spooky location in the UK.

By Sue Wilkinson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 11:20am
Bram Stoker spent time in Whitby and was inspired by the sweeping headland and gothic abbey for his novel Dracula
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula, whose ship famously ran aground in Whitby, Yorkshire. But Whitby isn't the only spooky location in the UK, or even in Yorkshire. Our desolate moorlands, eerie woodlands and creepy castles make for the perfect backdrop for some of the most famous spooky novels, including:

Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre

Susan Hill's The Woman in Black

Dartmoor is the setting for the Hound of the Baskervilles

Daphne du Maurier's Jamaica Inn

Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Luxury Yorkshire holiday cottage site Gorgeous Cottages have gathered together 12 of the spookiest literary locations across the UK, just in time for Halloween. You can find the full frightening facts here: https://www.gorgeouscottages.com/blog/spookiest-fictional-locations

