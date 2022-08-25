Make the most of the bank holiday weekend: best outdoor dates in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you know that Yorkshire boasts some of the most impressive waterfalls in the UK? A few favourites to check out this Bank Holiday are Hardcastle Craggs near Hebden Bridge, Aysgarth falls near Wensleydale and Janet’s Foss in Malham

After all, you can’t beat Yorkshire in the sun.

From fizz filled picnics surrounded by bluebells to exploring breathtaking waterfalls (yes, both can be found in Yorkshire), Claire Beatson, General Manager from York’s first ethical jeweller Nightingale has compiled a list of five date ideas for you to enjoy with a new date, mate, family or partner this Bank Holiday weekend.

Explore Yorkshire’s breathtaking waterfalls…

Did you know that Yorkshire boasts some of the most impressive waterfalls in the UK? A few favourites to check out this Bank Holiday are Hardcastle Craggs near Hebden Bridge, Aysgarth falls near Wensleydale and Janet’s Foss in Malham.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire says: “Being a Yorkshire local myself I simply love the endless options we have when it comes to exploring our great outdoors.

“Setting up a mate date or a romantic date to a waterfall is certainly something to remember. Plot a nice walk - I often use All Trails to find the perfect route - and pack a picnic and explore the calming sights of the water.”

Take a day trip to Leeds to visit a rooftop bar

Whether you’re a city-goer or suburb dweller, make the most of the glorious weather this weekend and head to Leeds via your local train route and enjoy many of the city's rooftop bars.

Claire says: “With sunshine on the cards, Leeds is a perfect place to set up your date. With countless rooftop bars such as Angelica, Issho, East 59th, Sky Lounge and Headrow House, you’ll certainly be spoilt for choice.”

Leeds List has an ideal roundup of rooftop bars in the city right here.

Enjoy a picturesque bike ride along the Swale trail

For those who are looking for a bit more adventure and trying something new, Claire suggests cycling along the Swale Trail - a 12-mile, signposted route between Reeth and Keld that will take you through native woodland, wildflower meadows and providing unbeatable views of the Dales.

Claire recommends adding in a liquid pit-stop: “There’s plenty of pubs along the way, so decide your route and reward yourself with either a pub lunch or just a well-deserved pint at the end of your bike ride.”

Head to Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Situated in Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park was the first ever sculpture Park in the UK and is the largest of its kind in Europe!

Once there, you can see artistic delights from the likes of the iconic Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and James Turrell to name a few, as well as exploring the most picturesque Yorkshire countryside.

Hop on a train to the coast

Who doesn’t love a weekend exploration? When the sun comes out to play, you can’t beat the British seaside. Our top tip is to catch public transport to your desired beach spot, so you don’t get caught up in bank holiday traffic.