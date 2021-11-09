Liverpool is choice city break port of call

Towering success of Panoramic 34

Not for nothing was European Capital of Culture status bestowed here in 2008.

Recognising the city for its rich maritime history, creative culture and arts heritage was long overdue.

Forget uninformed United Nations recently stripping it of UNESCO World Heritage Site status, worst decision since almost six decades past Decca declined to sign four mop-top Scouse sons, infamously and erroneously claiming “guitar groups are on their way out”.

The Resident warm welcome awaits

The rest, as they say, is history. And this key trade and migration port since the 18th century is full of it, home to Museum of Liverpool, World Museum, Walker Art Gallery and Tate Liverpool as well as The Beatles Story, Liverpool Beatles Museum and British Music Experience.

The North West must-visit magnet, divided by red and blue footy fans, is now united in offering green light to tourism.

Home to the perfect city break. As surely as the muddy Mersey - complete with famous ferry - meets the Irish Sea.

Where to stay: Currently ranked close to top of 100-plus TripAdvisor traveller ranked sites, The Resident (bit.ly/3m1XRFo) is prime position perfect place to rest before and after play.

All you need is Liverpool

Ideally located within five minutes’ walk of Liverpool Central train station and Liverpool ONE shopping complex, the former 1850s warehouse and print works today houses budget boutique hotel boasting contemporary rooms.

Impressive accommodation features kitchenettes, free Wi-Fi , flat-screen smart TVs and continental breakfast room service.

Studios and suites add living areas while split-level suite comes complete with bloomin’ brilliant private garden.

All of which adds up to the Seel Street site receiving regular returning guests’ seal of approval.

Where to eat: Breakfast and brunch lovers need look no further than Bold Street Coffee (www.boldstreetcoffee.co.uk) whose freshly ground hugs in mugs - including "puppacinos" for thirsty four-legged friends - promise to instantly refresh.

Sweet treats such as delicious doughnuts fight for your attention with signature specialty brioche buns filled with flavoursome fillings like egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, avocado, hash brown, scrambled tofu and awesome onion jam. And, oh buoy, do they deliver!

Nip next door for lunch with some punch at Maray (bit.ly/3B5pLoa), so appetizing and appealing Allerton and recently unveiled waterside Albert Dock branches, serving similar fine fare, followed.

Their success on a plate story started in the summer of 2014, inspired by shared experiences in vibrant Parisian district of Le Marais.

Big welcome and small delicious dishes await, Middle East inspired tastes abounding among mezze platters centred around meat, fish and veggie options from aubergine shawarma to saffron and pimenton sautéed king prawns

Owners’ life is local outlook is toasted with Love Lane Brewery ale and Turncoat Gin, complemented by winsome wines and quality cocktails,

Kick back and tuck in at your leisure, savouring all available flavours. You can’t hurry a Maray meal!

Haute cuisine dinner comes no higher than Panoramic 34 (www.panoramic34.com), showcasing succulent tasting menus and stunning 360° views as Liverpool’s highest dining destination.

Occupying West Tower 34th floor, commanding sweeping views at every vista, the Michelin Guide pie in the sky site has since January 2020 witnessed Executive Chef Elliot Hill make his mark on mouth-watering menus.

The acclaimed culinary king’s recipe for success sees series of expertly crafted plates on à la carte, tasting and afternoon tea menus.

Foodies flock there for the excellent eatery’s commitment to local produce and varied modern dishes as well as the team’s attentive and knowledgeable customer service.

Latest offerings reflect British seasonality with dishes such as Burt’s blue cheese to barley and nasturtium, spiced pickled carrot to sea bass, vermouth and gooseberry to ginger and crème fraîche, specially crafted vegan and vegetarian dishes also catering for all dietary requirements.