Wilko closures: Five alternative online retailers to shop at as popular shop announces administration

UK data from Google Trends has shown a surge in online searches for the popular discount retailer following the announcement of the administation.

PwC, the company which has been appointed the administrator of the chain, confirmed that the sale is taking place across all shops earlier this month.

Wilko, which has been on British highstreets since 1930, has been unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK.

Across West Yorkshire, only the Shipley store in Bradford has been confirmed for imminent closure.

This is alongside 14 other shops throughout the country including Bournemouth, Scunthorpe and Stockton.

The surge in online searches shows that UK shoppers are trying to make the most of Wilko’s cheap deals and cut-back prices on products.

But for most people in the UK, the much-loved store will soon be unfortunately gone for good.

In repsonse, Webretailer.com has revealed five alternative online retailers for Wilko lovers to shop.

B&M

B&M is already hugely popular throughout the antion and could be argued is the most similair to Wilko.

The variety shop sells everything including garden tools, furniture, make up, food and children’s toys.

Online Pound Store

Pound shops are a staple of the UK high street, so it's no surprise that the Online Pound Store is already a popular place to shop for a wide range of products including home and kitchen, health and beauty, toiletries and much more.

Amazon

The online retail giant is hardly a secret, but UK shoppers looking for an alternative to Wilko might be surprised to find just how many of the same products they can pick up on Amazon for similar bargain prices including everyday items like toothpaste and cleaning wipes.

Argos

Argos is another online retailer that most Brits will be very familiar with.

If you are a shopper who used Wilko to buy kitchen appliances, you might be surprised to find that many items are available on Argos for similarly cheap prices.

Only5pounds.com

As the name suggests, Only5pounds.com is around offering shoppers lots of everday items for five pounds or less.