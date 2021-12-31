Supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainbury's this New Year

Whether it be bread and milk or a bottle of something to celebrate the New Year, you might be needing to pop out to get those last few bits.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:52 am
So, if you do have to nip to the supermarket, you might find your local store has changed their opening times.

Here's when stores will be open:

TESCO

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 9am to 6pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 6pm

SAINSBURY'S

New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm

Sunday, January 2: 11am to 5pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

ASDA

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

MORRISONS

New Year's Eve: 7am to 6pm

New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

LIDL

New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 8am to 10pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 10pm

ALDI

New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 9.30am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

