Sports Direct unveils bigger and better new White Rose store

By Ellen Soloman
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sports Direct, a leading international retailer of sports and fitness footwear, clothing, and equipment has opened (30th May) a new and upsized 11,000 sq. ft store at White Rose Shopping Centre, offering even more choice to guests.

The relocated Sports Direct store boasts equipment, clothing, footwear, and accessories from global sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, ASICS, and more across two floors.

Now located on the Ground Floor near Zara and River Island, the store also brings USC and GAME to White Rose customers - welcoming the gaming specialist back to the shopping centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The expanded store has created an additional 15 job roles for the local community.

Sports Direct Relocates at White Rose Shopping CentreSports Direct Relocates at White Rose Shopping Centre
Sports Direct Relocates at White Rose Shopping Centre

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Sports Direct is a fantastic brand to have here at White Rose, and we know our guests will enjoy browsing its new, upsized location, with a great range of brands on offer.”

For further details on White Rose, its retailers, and upcoming events, visit white-rose.co.uk/.

Related topics:White Rose Shopping CentreNew Balance
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice