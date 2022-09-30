Wearable blankets like the Oodie are selling out across the country with households saving 'a fortune' on energy bills, following the cost of living crisis, because of them.

The increasing cost of energy bills has lead people to search for other, much cheaper ways to get warm within their homes.

The Oodie is described by the Australian company as “a jumper crossed with a blanket, crossed with a cloud,” and aim to keep households across the country cosy as the weather gets colder.

They're made of Sherpa fleece and Toastytek flannel fleece and have a big kangaroo-like pocket on the outside.

On Twitter customers have been bragging about purchasing the popular product sharing how the Oodie has “saved them a fortune on heating.”

Whilst another said “Invested in an oversized hoodie/blanket to snuggle up in, not used heating since!”

Whilst not mentioning a specific brand, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has encouraged buying one in his online blog due to their comfort and warmth.

The oodie is one of many wearable blankets selling out accross the country. (Picture: The Oodie)

Primark even hopped on the popular trend with their stores selling the dressing gown/jumper fusion at a much cheaper price.

The company described their ‘Snuddie’ as: “The trending snuggly oversized hoodie come blanket you never knew you needed, perfect for the cold months.

"It’s designed for those lazy days when your comfiest clothes just don’t cut it. Your chill game just got a major glow-up.”

