Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job vacancies in Dewsbury and Batley including bus driver and hairdresser

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
From becoming a team leader at B&Q, to joining a popular Dewsbury salon as a hairdresser there are a wide range of job opportunities currently available.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Arriva - Bus Driver
£11.70 - £14.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The ideal candidate must have their PCV Licence, be over 18 with at least six months driving experience and have no more than six points on their licence. Photo: Google Maps
2. McDonald's - Crew Member
Full-time. The ideal candidate will be friendly, welcoming, courteous and work well as part of a team. Effective communication skills such as attentive listening, face-to-face verbal communication and eye contact are a must. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - My Cafe Senior Organiser
£22,816 - £24,336 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will be responsible for the day to day running of the outlet, determine stock levels for cafe outlet i.e. tea, coffee, biscuits, sandwiches to maintain a constant supply and rotate stock to prevent wastage within the café/shop and storage areas. Photo: Google Maps
4. Heron Foods - Part Time Sales Assistant
Up to £10.42 an hour - Part-time. As our Part Time Sales Assistant, the ideal candidate will ensure top-notch store efficiency, guarantee fantastic customer service and adeptly handle all queries and oversee and maintain the store’s immaculate presentation and visual standards. Photo: Google Maps