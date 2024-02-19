News you can trust since 1858
Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Dewsbury and Batley.

Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job vacancies in Dewsbury and Batley including bus driver and hairdresser

Here are 12 job openings that have become available in Dewsbury and Batley this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

From becoming a team leader at B&Q, to joining a popular Dewsbury salon as a hairdresser there are a wide range of job opportunities currently available.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£11.70 - £14.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The ideal candidate must have their PCV Licence, be over 18 with at least six months driving experience and have no more than six points on their licence.

1. Arriva - Bus Driver

£11.70 - £14.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The ideal candidate must have their PCV Licence, be over 18 with at least six months driving experience and have no more than six points on their licence. Photo: Google Maps

Full-time. The ideal candidate will be friendly, welcoming, courteous and work well as part of a team. Effective communication skills such as attentive listening, face-to-face verbal communication and eye contact are a must.

2. McDonald's - Crew Member

Full-time. The ideal candidate will be friendly, welcoming, courteous and work well as part of a team. Effective communication skills such as attentive listening, face-to-face verbal communication and eye contact are a must. Photo: Google Maps

£22,816 - £24,336 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will be responsible for the day to day running of the outlet, determine stock levels for cafe outlet i.e. tea, coffee, biscuits, sandwiches to maintain a constant supply and rotate stock to prevent wastage within the café/shop and storage areas.

3. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - My Cafe Senior Organiser

£22,816 - £24,336 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will be responsible for the day to day running of the outlet, determine stock levels for cafe outlet i.e. tea, coffee, biscuits, sandwiches to maintain a constant supply and rotate stock to prevent wastage within the café/shop and storage areas. Photo: Google Maps

Up to £10.42 an hour - Part-time. As our Part Time Sales Assistant, the ideal candidate will ensure top-notch store efficiency, guarantee fantastic customer service and adeptly handle all queries and oversee and maintain the store’s immaculate presentation and visual standards.

4. Heron Foods - Part Time Sales Assistant

Up to £10.42 an hour - Part-time. As our Part Time Sales Assistant, the ideal candidate will ensure top-notch store efficiency, guarantee fantastic customer service and adeptly handle all queries and oversee and maintain the store’s immaculate presentation and visual standards. Photo: Google Maps

