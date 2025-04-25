Here's where you can pick up some gorgeous vegan-friendly footwear for the summer months

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
If you’re looking for footwear that is a little bit different for the warmer months, or something comfortable to wear around the house then you need to check out Heavenly Feet.

Heavenly Feet’s vegan-friendly collection offers a range comfortable and affordable essentials.

Priced from just £14.95, styles such as the comfortable and chic Alessia clogs, the Prue sandal and Harmony Bee – being my particular favourite - are perfect for making yourself feel special, and they’re extremely long-lasting too.

There is also a vast array of boots for the winter months.

The full selection is available exclusively on the website at: www.heavenlyfeet.co.uk.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice