Many people shop in charity stores today without embarrassment

And the shame associated with buying clothes and goods from charity stores is no longer felt as a new survey has revealed.

Hard-up Brits are no longer embarrassed about being seen buying from charity shops.

Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of UK adults say they are comfortable seen heading into a charity shop due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to research from SQLI Digital Experience.

Charity shopping no longer carries a stigma for many

Study shows 24 per cent of people would be in any way ashamed being spotted in a charity shop.

It comes as more than 77 per cent who are shifting towards pre-loved goods are doing so to save money.

Generations most comfortable going into the shops include age groups 45-54 (82 per cent) and an overwhelming 91 per cent of over 55-year-olds.

However, those who are not comfortable there give reasons such as people thinking that they cannot afford to buy new clothes (19 per cent), they don’t like buying pre-owned items (33 per cent) and they think it’s too hard to find anything they like (20 per cent).

Study of Brits' charity shopping habits

Almost two-thirds of adults (60 per cent), would love to be able to buy more second-hand clothing and they would purchase from a shop if it had an online website.

The reasons varied but 70 per cent of Brits wanted to support charity shops as the funds go to good causes, 39 per cent value sustainability as an important factor when shopping and 29 per cent felt that it is still cheaper

than buying new clothes therefore saving you money.

Speaking of the findings, Jonty Sutton, UK CEO of SQLI Digital Experience, said: “Millions of people have been gradually won over by charity shopping and the cost-of-living crisis has

accelerated this trend. But the whole shopping landscape has changed, and it’s no longer enough to just have a shop on the high street.