With temperatures rising, it’s important to know when it’s too hot to take your dog for a walk ☀

The UK is forecast to be hotter than Marbella this week after a warm start to April.

However, as wonderful as the sunshine is for us, the heat can have a dangerous impact on our dogs.

This is when it’s too hot to walk your dog and how to spot the signs of heat stroke, according to pet experts.

The sunny start to April is expected to continue, with most of the UK predicting dry weather, with some parts of central England expected to reach highs of 24C this Friday (April 11), just in time for the start of the school Easter holidays.

Whilst, the sunshine is welcome news to us humans, warm weather can be dangerous for our dogs, who can be at risk of heat stroke. It may be tempting to take them out on a walk in the sunshine, but is it safe? Here’s everything you need to know about the exact temperature it’s too warm to walk your dog.

The warm weather can be dangerous for our dogs. | Pexels, Lum3n

When is is too hot to walk your dog?

Taking your dog for a walk in the sunshine may seem like a good idea, but it can be dangerous for your pet.

If you do take your dog for a walk in warm weather it’s vital to ensure they are well hydrated and you have water with you on the walk. Dogs cool off by panting and sweat through their paws, making them at high risk of heat stroke.

According to KC Insurance, walking dogs in temperatures between 12C-19C is generally safe for most dogs, but keep an eye out for overheating.

If you are planning to walk your dog in temperatures between 20C to 23C you should start to take precautions, such as sticking to shaded areas, keeping walks short and ensuring you have water to help your pup stay hydrated.

Walking in any temperatures from 24C to 26C is risky, and they advise only to take your dog out if it is absolutely necessary and to make it a quick, shady stroll.

If the temperature is above 27C it is too dangerous to walk your dog. Do not take them out, let them stay inside, in a cool, shaded area.

You should never leave your dog in the car, even if the temperature is in the low 20s. When it's 22C outside the temperatures in a car can reach a dangerous high of 47C within an hour.

Dog’s Trust also recommend that you carry out the five second tarmac test before taking your dog out for a walk. Tarmac can get very hot in the sunshine and burn your pets paws, before letting your dog walk on it, check how hot it is with your hand.

You can do this by holding your hand down on tarmac for five seconds, if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog and it’s advised you take them out a later time when the tarmac is cooler to avoid burning their paws.

What are the signs of heat stroke in dogs?

It’s important to familiarise yourself with the signs of heat stroke in dogs, if your dog experiences any of these symptoms outlined by the RSPCA, it’s vital you take them to a vet urgently as heat stroke can be life threatening.

The symptoms of heat stroke in dogs can include:

heavy panting

excessive drooling

lethargy

drowsiness

uncoordinated movements

collapsing

vomiting

Flat-faced dogs such as pugs, French bulldogs, Shih Tzu's or boxers are extra vulnerable to heat stroke, so it’s important to be extra vigilant during warm weather.

