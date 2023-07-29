Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew challenges supporters across West Yorkshire to ‘Hike4Helis’

Now in its third year, Hike4Helis aims to raise vital funds for the independent life-saving charity, ensuring the helicopters can continue their missions across West Yorkshire.

Throughout the entire month of September, the YAA Crew challenges individuals, groups, and communities across the region to participate in the sponsored challenge.

Participants are encouraged to hike, walk, and run and get active for 33 miles – representing the distance between the Nostell base in Wakefield and the RAF Topcliffe airbase.

Whether it's cycling through scenic Yorkshire routes, swimming laps in a pool, or even engaging in adventurous pursuits such as paddleboarding or canoeing, participants have the freedom to select the mode that most resonates with them and to be inclusive to all.

Additionally, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team will be watching out for participants with the most unique costumes throughout the month, adding an element of fun and excitement to the challenge.

The YAA is also encouraging participants to share their progress and updates on social media platforms, using the hashtag #Hike4Helis, to inspire others and showcase commitment to the cause.

Upon completing the challenge, participants will receive an official YAA Hike4Helis certificate, recognising their achievement.

In addition to inviting supporters and communities to join the Hike4Helis challenge, crew from both bases will lead by example, actively participating in the challenge by walking and running around the perimeters of the two YAA air bases.

Sam Berridge, HEMS Paramedic said: "Being a part of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team has shown me first-hand the incredible impact our helicopters have on saving lives across the region.

“Hike4Helis is not only an exciting challenge but also a fantastic opportunity for our supporters of all abilities to come together and make a difference.

"Every challenge undertaken and every mile covered brings us closer to ensuring our vital service continues.

"I encourage everyone to join us on this incredible journey and help us raise crucial funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance."