Winter walks in West Yorkshire: Get outside with these 10 winter walks around Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Birstall

It might be cold outside but there is no better time to wrap up warm and enjoy the great outdoors.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Jan 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 19:12 GMT

Whether you are looking for spectacular views or just fancy a pleasant stroll around a local park to burn off the festive calories, Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have a host of wonderful places where you can go for the perfect walk this New Year.

So wrap up warm against the chill and explore these 10 picturesque trails in North Kirklees and start 2023 off with a healthy bang.

1. Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury. Opened to the public in 1893, the park has won multiple Green Flag awards and, sitting over 270,000 square metres, is one of the largest in North Kirklees. Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Dewsbury Country Park, Park Road, Dewsbury - located on a former landfill site between Dewsbury Moor, Ravensthorpe and Heckmondwike, this park, according to the Kirklees website, "is one of the largest new areas of tree planting in the north of England."

2. Dewsbury Country Park, Park Road, Dewsbury - located on a former landfill site between Dewsbury Moor, Ravensthorpe and Heckmondwike, this park, according to the Kirklees website, "is one of the largest new areas of tree planting in the north of England." Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Mirfield canal walk - enjoy a stroll along a section of the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal and the River Calder. You can even make it into Brighouse by following the riverside footpath to Battyeford and then via Bradley.

3. Mirfield canal walk - enjoy a stroll along a section of the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal and the River Calder. You can even make it into Brighouse by following the riverside footpath to Battyeford and then via Bradley. Photo: National World

4. Oakwell Hall, Nova Lane, Birstall, Batley - the Grade I listed manor house is surrounded by 110 acres of country park for amblers to enjoy, with the highlight being the 3.1km Nature Trail route for the whole family to enjoy. It can be known to get a bit muddy so make sure you've got your waterproofs!

4. Oakwell Hall, Nova Lane, Birstall, Batley - the Grade I listed manor house is surrounded by 110 acres of country park for amblers to enjoy, with the highlight being the 3.1km Nature Trail route for the whole family to enjoy. It can be known to get a bit muddy so make sure you've got your waterproofs! Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

