The start date for Mirfield’s canal towpath upgrade has been announced.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A revamp of the stretch between Shepley Bridge Marina and Station Road will begin on February 10 (Monday), Network Rail has reported.

An all-weather surface will be laid down to improve accessibility on the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The path, which National Rail said has become a “muddy, difficult route”, is expected to remain open during the works, but could close when the tarmac is laid.

The upgrade to Mirfield's canal towpath will begin on February 10. Photo: National Rail

The upgrade will be carried out through funding granted to the Canal and River Trust via the Transpennine Route Upgrade’s (TRU) First and Last Mile scheme.

The scheme aims to improve journeys to and from the stations along the TRU route.

Sponsor for TRU, Rachael Blake, said: “Our First and Last Mile scheme is progressing well through multiple projects across the route, with the first of these projects to be completed in Spring this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The developments to Mirfield canal towpath that have been made possible by the scheme means better access for all, and Canal and River Trust’s work will greatly improve connectivity in the area.”

Mark Robinson, Enterprise Manager at Canal and River Trust, said: “Our charity is delighted to receive funding through TRU’s First and Last Mile scheme for such an important project, where we’ll enhance the towpath at Mirfield along the Calder and Hebble Navigation and significantly improve the pedestrian journey between Shepley Bridge Marina and Station Road.

“As a charity, it’s vital for us to collaborate with other organisations to preserve our historic canals.

“Improvement works begin on Monday 10 February and the team is aiming to keep the towpath open along the stretch where the work is taking place, though there may be a closure when the tarmac is laid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will keep the people of Mirfield up to date with signage throughout the works. To check for updates and stay informed, please visit our website at canalrivertrust.org.uk.”

The towpath revamp is part of TRU’s wider plans for the town, which include a major upgrade of Mirfield station. This will involve rebuilding platforms 1 and 2, and constructing separated fast lines between Huddersfield and Dewsbury by removing platform 3.