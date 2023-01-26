Loch Morlich

To literally keep this amble to ramble momentum going, here's magnificent seven UK treks to try from snow-capped Cairngorms to Cornish coastal cliffs.

David Wilson Homes (https://www.dwh.co.uk/advice-and-inspiration/the-best-winter-walks/) asked area managers nationwide best routes to keep great outdoors fitness for all on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: "Whether you're looking to get the kids out of the house and away from the television for a few hours, or justify an afternoon spent next to the fire in cosy pubs, nothing beats bracing walks through the countryside.

Yorkshire Moors

"From snow-capped peaks of the Cairngorms to cliffs and surging tides of the Atlantic, these trails range from easy to moderate in difficulty, but are all equally stunning.

"With the dawn of 2023, frosty landscapes of the British countryside have never seemed so inviting."

Breathtaking 2.8 mile hike to coastal 7.7 mile route, let's follow pick of the paths …

Loch Morlich, HighlandDistance: 3.1 miles / 5.1 kmTime: 1.5 hoursDifficulty: Easy

The Roaches

Get ready to explore Scotland’s finest settings along this easy walking trail. Surrounded by pine forests and fringed by glorious beaches, the Loch Morlich walk starts and ends in the Highland town of Aviemore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snow covers Cairngorms summits for more than 100 days a year, providing a picturesque backdrop for your stroll.

Rydal Water, Lake DistrictDistance: 2.8 miles / 4.5 kmTime: 1-2 hoursDifficulty: Easy

This family-friendly walk in the Lake District is a treat all year round, but even more so when temperatures hit minus figures. Twirling around the foot of Nab Scar before heading towards the lower part of Loughrigg Fell, it provides breathtaking views over the water.

Rydal Water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Twelve Apostles, BingleyDistance: 4 miles / 6.4 kmTime: 2 hoursDifficulty: Easy

This four mile-loop starts and finishes in Bingley, West Yorkshire, and makes a beautiful winter walk. Tranquil and picturesque, it provides a great opportunity to take in the stunning landscape. Climb to the top of Burley Moor, 400 metres above sea level, to admire the mysterious Bronze Age stones.

The Roaches, StaffordshireDistance: 6.2 miles / 10 kmTime: 4 hoursDifficulty: Moderate

This curling woodland trail in Staffordshire is home to unique flora and rare wildlife, from red grouse to buzzards and sparrowhawks. You’ll explore three Pick District Ethels before stumbling upon the spooky, but charming nonetheless, Lud’s Church deep sandstone chasm, a West Midlands symbol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brecon

Blakeney to Wells-next-to-the-Sea, NorfolkDistance: 7.7 miles /12.4 kmTime: 4.5-5 hoursDifficulty: Easy

Looking for a relaxing coastal walk? Norfolk has just what you need. Follow the East of England coast’s blistering winds and explore the village of Blakeney before getting lost in the spectacular Blakeney Nature Reserve. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for seals and rare birds!

St Ives to Zennor walk, CornwallDistance: 6.5 miles / 10.4 kmTime: 4 hoursDifficulty: Moderate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few places can rival Cornwall’s breathtaking beauty, and this walk makes the perfect starting point to explore it. As you go around Pen Enys, don't forget to look back at St Ives to take in the picture-perfect views. If you keep heading towards Zennor, the wild Atlantic coast will open before your eyes, making the challenging trail all the more worthwhile.

Elidir TrailDistance: 2.4 miles / 4.5 kmTime: 1.5 hoursDifficulty: Easy

Nothing short of spectacular, Elidir Trail represents Wales at its finest. Found within the so-called ‘Waterfall Valley’ in the Brecon Beacons National Park, this walk is perfect for families. Follow the River Pyrddin upstream towards Sgwd Gwladus, home of the Lady Falls. Magnificent all year round, wintertime adds some extra charm with its ice patterns.