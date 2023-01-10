A variety of birds have found their home in the county over the years with house sparrows, starlings, blackbirds, blue tits and woodpigeons being found in most urban areas.

The top 20 birds found in West Yorkshire over the past year are:

House sparrow Starling Blackbird Blue tit Woodpigeon Magpie Goldfinch Robin Great tit Collared dove Long tailed tit Dunnock Carrion crow Coal tit Feral pigeon Jackdaw Chaffinch Wren Greenfinch Bullfinch

Many key winter raptors are also at large right now, with Wakefield Cathedral being home to a flock of incredible peregrines.

Like many other birds of prey, peregrine falcons will spend the winter months patrolling the skies, hunting ducks, waders and any other birds that fail to evade its aerial sorties, meaning they’re more liekly to spot this January.

The society’s annual Big Garden Birdwatch, takes place later this month from 27 - 29 January.

The event sees bird-lovers throughout the country observing which species have made a nest nearby from the comfort of their own home.

Aran Burton, of RSPB England said: "All you have to do is spend an hour counting the birds that land nearby, whether in your garden, balcony, park or wherever. This helps us understand how different populations are doing across the country. It’s also a great way to spend time with nature and learn more about wildlife.”

The Big Garden Birdwatch is completely free, with every participant getting a free guide.

Sign up here.