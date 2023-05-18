News you can trust since 1858
New environmental digital platform launched by West Yorkshire Mayor to boost net zero progress in region

A new online platform has been unveiled by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, to attract green investment and help boost the region’s progress in tackling the climate emergency.

By Kara McKune
Published 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The Net Zero Investment Prospectus will showcase opportunities for investors to support trailblazing projects, led by West Yorkshire Combined Authority partners.

Initiatives in the multi-million-pound investment pipeline will help to radically reduce carbon emissions, improve the energy efficiency of people’s homes and businesses, and create thousands of new well-paid green jobs.

This comes after Ms Brabin allocated £40 million to progress her climate and environment action plan, with the goal of achieving a net zero carbon region by 2038 – 12 years ahead of the government’s national target.

The Net Zero Investment Prospectus will offer opportunities for investors to support projects that will help the district become net zero by 2038.
Ms Brabin said: “Creating a net zero carbon West Yorkshire will unlock a once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly transform our region, reshape our economy and tackle ingrained inequalities.

“We’re determined to work in partnership, across the public, private and third sectors to turn our ambition into a future defined by hope, innovation and collaboration. 

“This is an exciting chapter in West Yorkshire’s story, and we need the right investment partners to unlock the opportunities that will shape our future,”  she added.

The prospectus, which was launched at digital investor conference UKREiiF, has been developed as part of the Net Zero Region Accelerator – a West Yorkshire Combined Authority programme to support project development, providing long-term projects for green investment.

The new platform was unveiled by West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, at the UKREiiF conference on Tuesday (May 16).
