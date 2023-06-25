A stunning image captured by Paul Ketton at Lady Anne Crossing in Batley.

This is all about to change because of the works resulting from the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

The railway line here dates back to 1848, so probably the level crossing would date from that era.

However, the view for the Crossing Keeper would have been much more open than it is now, as it was partially obscured when the Great Northern Railway completed their line from Batley to Upper Batley: the missing link in the through route between Wakefield to Bradford, via Batley.

Although this line finally closed to goods in 1965 and the girder bridge over Lady Anne Crossing was demolished, the approach embankment coming up from Batley still remained, and this is partly being used by the convoluted access to the controversial new footbridge which is replacing the level crossing.

The building here is obviously of a much later date than the opening of the line and originally carried the name Lady Anne Crossing. If you look at any map of the area you will find the spelling as Lady Ann or Lady Anne.

Once all the goods yards had closed in Batley and the lines to Birstall, Bradford, Tingley, Shaw Cross and Dewsbury Central had gone, the signalling was much reduced, so Lady Anne Crossing became a signal box, named Batley.

If you look at the signals at Dewsbury station their identification numbers are all prefixed with a B.

Sadly these signals will be transferred to a Central Signalling Centre and then this lovely piece of local railway history will be sadly demolished.

The Signalman now only has to look after the signals and the foot crossing as the access for road traffic was removed some time ago.

On that sunny day at the end of April when I took this picture, I had walked down the former line from Woodkirk station, bypassing over the top of Soothill Tunnel and had heard several trains passing in the distance.

When I arrived at Lady Anne Crossing I managed to hit a gap in the service and had to wait nearly 30 minutes before the next one, during which time seven other people crossed the railway.

I had no idea which train would arrive next, or from which direction, but I was very pleased when a Transpennine class 802/2 unit appeared from the Leeds direction, which enabled me to position it to hide the temporary workmen’s building at the other side of the line.

This train was also appropriate as this is an electric train, although between York and Manchester it currently has to work in diesel mode. Once the upgrade work has been completed electric trains will be the norm here.