In pictures: Yorkshire - full of fun facts

3. Scarborough

Scarborough is Britain’s first seaside resort, which has been welcoming families for more than 360 years. It was in the early 17th century that natural mineral waters were discovered in the town. A Mrs Farrow or Farrer is said to have been the person who discovered that the waters could have medicinal properties. The bistro at Scarborough Spa is named after her. Within decades Scarborough was well established as somewhere to “take the waters”. By the early 1700s a spa house had been built to sell the waters to eager visitors to the town, who were determined to improve their health.