Pretty purple flowers dance in the breeze as far as the eye can see on the Terrington Lavender fields.

In pictures: Ten perfect locations to show why we love Yorkshire!

Yorkshire is the setting for one of the most tempestuous and passionate relationships – Cathy and Heathcliff, lovers in Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights. No surprise then that the county is home to many romantic places to visit.

By Zoe Drye
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:04 pm

We look at some of the best locations for Gods Own Country lovers to visit.

1. North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Recreate the romance of Brief Encounter with a scenic trip on a heritage steam train through the beautiful North York Moors countryside. What could be more romantic? Standing on the platform, hand in hand, eagerly awaiting the arrival of your steam locomotive. And, once onboard, why not settle down to crisp white linen, glass of champagne and look forward to a journey through stunning moors.

Photo Sales

2. Seaside oysters and champagne

With cobbled streets, cliff-top views and moonlight boat trips, Whitby is one of the most romantic places around. Take a stroll by the sea in one of the UK’s prettiest seaside towns before settling down in a beach-front bistro with a dozen oysters and bottle of champagne.

Photo Sales

3. Chocolate afternoon tea

York is home to some wonderful afternoon tea choices including world famous Bettys. But, for something a little more romantic, try chocolate indulgence option at York Cocoa House.

Photo Sales

4. Harewood House

When it comes to couples’ activities in Yorkshire, Harewood House is firing on all cylinders. This 18th century country estate is an action-packed playground, filled with 100 acres of beautiful gardens, grade I-listed historic house, contemporary art exhibitions and luxurious afternoon teas. You can even see penguins, alpacas, pygmy goats, pigs and giant rabbits thanks to their Farm Experience.

Photo Sales
Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3