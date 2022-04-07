Get paid £500 to work out with your dog - Pawfect pair wanted to become the next doggy fitness stars

Personal trainer course providers, Origym, are looking for a pair of furry fitness friends to help them create ‘The Ultimate Doggy Workout’, with the successful pair getting paid £500 to film the exercises together.

'The Ultimate Doggy Workout' will be shared online far and wide, helping to begin their career as the newest pet-fluencer in the fitness world. They'll be the face of dog and human workouts, and encourage others to work out with their pets - which comes with plenty of benefits.

Luke Hughes, founder of Origym and level 4 personal trainer, said: “Working out with your dog comes with a whole heap of benefits over and above keeping you both fit and healthy. For this reason, we want to work with a fitness fanatic and their furry friend to create a workout regime that is effective and safe for both human and dog to do together.

“Having a reliable furry friend to be your cardio companion is not just highly motivating, but it also can ease stress, improve mental health and help to reduce feelings of loneliness. Exercising your dog is vitally important for their health too, and helps to prevent boredom and destructive behaviour.”

What does the oppawtunity entail?

The successful applicant and their pup will become the faces of Origym’s ‘Ultimate Doggy Workout’.

Both owner and dog will get the chance to work closely with Origym’s team of personal trainers to perform and film a selection of workouts that other dog owners can follow to stay fit alongside their pooch.

This specialist regime will be created alongside a canine expert to ensure the exercises are safe and beneficial for the dog, as well as the owner, allowing both to workout in tandem and reap the health and fitness benefits together.

Skills and qualifications - what makes the ideal furry fitness friends?

Origym has specified that the duo will need to fit the following criteria:

Both enjoy working out

Be the best of friends

Both comfortable in front of the camera

Bundles of energy and enthusiasm

Owners need to be 18 years or older, and pups can be any age provided they are well-trained, healthy and fit.

How to apply

To put yourself and your furry friend forwards, you must simply complete the following 3 steps:

1. Record a 10-20 second video of your dog doing their best trick or you working out with them

2. Share your video on Instagram, tagging @origym_coe and use the hashtag #origymfurryfitnessfriend

3. Fill out the job application form on the Origym site here.

The closing date for job applications will be 23:59 on April 30 2022.