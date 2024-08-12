Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Harnessing the sun's rays, this solar panel allows you to easily charge your phone, tablet or powerbank wherever you are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a consistent power output of 15W even when partly cloudy, this 40W panel allows you to charge away to your heart's content!

Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger.Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger.
Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger.

Perfect for camping, out with family & friends, or just relaxing in the garden, the Zuny has your back.

With both USB-C and USB-A connections, this solar panel gives you the versatility to charge two devices at once or recharge your power station via the DC output port.

Maximise the Trust Zuny's power output via its handy built-in stand, which allows you to aim the panel at the perfect angle to best catch the sun's energy.

Available for £49.99 from Amazon UK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice