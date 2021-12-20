Discover the birds on your doorstep at RSPB nature reserves across West Yorkshire

Get up close to nature and learn all there is to know about garden birds this January in preparation for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch

Whether you’re kickstarting the new year with a new interest or just looking to brush up on your birdwatching, there is an event for you.

Events:

Big Garden Birdwalk at RSPB Fairburn Ings nature reserve

Learn to tell your blackbirds from your blue tits and your house sparrows from your starlings. Join us on a walk around RSPB Fairburn Ings abnd see how many different garden birds you can spot and learn about their different behaviours. A fun, family event designed to arm you with knowledge on attracting birds to your outdoor space and identifying them.

The event is on Sunday January 23 from 8am to 10am. Money raised through purchases at these events helps the RSPB nature reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy, education and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature.

Event attendance for members is £10 adult/£4 child; and £12 adult/£5 child for non-members. Admission to Fairburn Ings nature reserve is free – there is a small car parking charge for non-members to support the work of the reserve.

Big Garden Birdwatch Weekend at RSPB Fairburn Ings nature reserve

Take part in Big Garden Birdwatch at RSPB Fairburn Ings – carry out your count from our cosy visitor centre, have a go at making your own bird feeder, or follow our garden bird trail to find out more.

The event takes place Saturday January 29 and Sunday January30 from 10am to 3pm and event attendance is free – there is a small, suggested donation for trail guides and feeder making.

Big Garden Birdwatch Weekend at RSPB St Aidan’s nature reserve

Take part in Big Garden Birdwatch at RSPB St Aidan’s – carry out your count from our beautiful terrace, have a go at making your own bird feeder, or follow our garden bird trail to find out more. The event is on Saturday January 29 and Sunday January 30 from 10am to 3pm.