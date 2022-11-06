Pete Facett’s hat-trick was achieved in 2022 following golds in 2018 and 2019 - with an unavoidable gap in the middle thanks to the Covid pandemic .

A former Scandinavia Mills horticulturist at Moor End, Cleckheaton, Mr Fawcett grows all the plants for the Huddersfield Irish Centre garden on Fitzwilliam Street himself.

The Yorkshire in Bloom Judges said the garden had ‘wow factor’ - which was a delight to people passing alon g- with an ‘excellent’ choice and positioning of plants.

Cleckheaton gardener Pete Fawcett with the three gold medals.

Mr Fawcett hit the headlines last year when he was uncovered for planting up four half barrel tubs at Cleckheaton’s car park for the Cleckheaton Chamber of Trade.

Yorkshire in Bloom is a voluntary regional organisation that administers the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom Campaign across the county.