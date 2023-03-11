Ms Leadbeater, who is chair of the Tidy Britain All-Party Parliamentary Group, is co-ordinating a constituency-wide clean-up across towns and villages in Batley and Spen with the launch event taking place in Green Park, Heckmondwike on Friday, March 17 from 10am.

Run by Keep Britain Tidy, the Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign and runs until Sunday, April 2. People are encouraged to get involved with waste reduction and litter picking in their communities.

People, organisations, businesses, and schools all across Batley and Spen are getting involved, from Birstall and Birkenshaw to Cleckheaton, Gomersal, Oakenshaw, and East Bierley.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Litter-picking is a simple action that most people can do, and I’d love to see as many people as possible out and about filling bags to tackle the scourge of litter. By doing so they improve the environment for themselves and others.

“We should all be proud of where we live. My message is: fill a bag, or more, with litter, and let’s spring clean our lovely towns and villages.

“And hopefully by doing so it will help deter people from dropping so much litter in the future.”

More than 150,000 bags have already been pledged on the Keep Britain Tidy website. Pledges can be made on an individual, school, community group or business basis.