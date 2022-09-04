Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year the team at Millington’s set themselves a crazy challenge, with an equally crazy target amount, all to raise funds towards the upkeep of the sanctuary.

This year, volunteer Josh stepped up to the game and has recently completed 31 marathons in 31 days, which has helped to raise more than £17,000 to go towards the cost of sanctuary life.

Josh, who started volunteering at the sanctuary in April 2021, said: “Thank you! We have raised £17,000 so far and we are still raising money.

Josh Ellis, Jake Ratcliffe, Rosie Thompson, Grace and supporters at the finish line on August 22.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The response and support has been overwhelming and we cannot thank our followers and supporters enough for all their help in sharing, donating and spreading the word.

“It was by far the hardest thing I've ever undertaken, both physically and mentally!

“I've got blisters the size of tennis balls and aches and pains I didn't know were possible but it was all worth it to raise the amount we did.

“It's going to help the sanctuary so much going forward.”

Josh with donkeys Leonard and Catherine.

The sanctuary, which is now home to around 80 animals, was set up in 2018 by former rugby player Jake Ratcliffe and his partner Rosie Thompson, a veterinary nurse.

Jake, who in previous years has taken on the fundraising challenge himself, explained how he felt “humbled” that Josh decided to put his life completely on hold to take on such an incredible challenge.

Jake said: “Josh is amazing, to take on all of this and to never give up is just incredible.

“A special word also has to go out to his amazing wife Grace, she was with him almost every step of the way.

Josh Ellis.

“On behalf of all the animals that currently call Millington’s home and from all the animals who in the future are going to benefit from people’s donations and our organisation, thank you.

“We hope to pay it back to people by showing them the good work that we do with these guys.”

The money raised from this challenge will go towards new enclosures, new equipment, and the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in need.

The donation page will remain open for two more weeks. To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/millingtonsmarathonmadness

Josh Ellis and his wife Grace.