Following the rise in popularity of scammer documentaries like 'The Tinder Swindler' and 'Generation Hustle,' Expert Security UK identified common methodologies con-artists must frequently use.

Upon revealing their data the security company revealed the five key things to look out for in order to spot a scam and thus, avoid.

Fake personality

The easier to spot a scam, the easier it is to avoid.

This is usually accompanied by a fake name who provides the victim with a character that seems 'too good to be true.' They may act as though they are the answer to any problem the victim has.

Being blinded and distracted

Once introduced to this character, the con-artist will then go above and beyond to encapsulate and distract the victim from realising their true intention. This may be through sharing seemingly common experiences, excessive praise or acting as a support network.

Gaining trust

The con-artist will try to find common ground with victim in order to build trust. Usually built by external validation, the con-artist knows once trust is built, they're likely to trap the victim.

Sob story

Con-artists will try to alienate the victim by making them feel sorry for them. By pretending to be vulnerable, they hope the victim will then feel sorry for them which justifies their actions.

Motive of money

