Provided by the community's Kind Elves and arranged by Cleckheaton’s Christmas Elves, the group would once again like to provide hampers to help struggling families whose budgets are generally overstretched and under pressure at Christmas-time.

The elves aim to provide families with Christmas hampers, tailored to age groups and family size.

Although the group relies on donations, the Little Elves kick-started the appeal with a sponsored walk, which has raised a total of £250.

A spokesperson said: “We had a fantastic day on our sponsored walk.

“The Little Elves raised £250

“They took part in lots of activities, such as catching the elf, throwing the bean bag, ring toss and guessing the favourite Christmas decoration.

“They then walked from Jo Cox Wood to Green Explorers at Whitechapel Primary School where they enjoyed hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

The group hope to spead Christmas cheer.

“Along the way the Little Elves had to find a series of clues which spelt out ‘spread kindness and love’.

“The last part of the walk saw them return from the school back to Jo Cox Wood where they received a certificate and goodies.”

The Cleckheaton Christmas Elves are currently looking for donations for Christmas 2022, to enable them to spread even more kindness, send more gifts and help the local community.

The following items are needed:

Chocolates and sweets Sweet treats Hot chocolate/marshmallows Small gifts Bath bombs, facecloths, slipper socks for children Bath and pampering items for adults Christmas decorations Any other small treats and gifts appropriate

To donate towards the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-kaye

The Little Elves on the sponsored walk.