The Manchester-based charity will use the funding to support people in low income communities, to prevent them from falling into food insecurity and financial straits.

The funding will also allow TBBT to expand its vital work into new regions as well as deepening its work within its existing communities, resulting in the charity doubling in size by the end of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “Our work feels more vital than ever as low income families prepare for a challenging winter.

TBBT launched its first hub in Yorkshire at the Chickenley Community Centre, Dewsbury, in March 2022.

“I’m delighted that Comic Relief and Sainsbury’s have committed this funding to ensure that TBBT can do everything we can to make life more affordable for as many people as possible.”

The charity currently runs almost 80 mobile affordable food clubs in low income communities across the north of England, including two in North Kirklees at Chickenley Community Hub in Dewsbury and Howden Clough Community Centre in Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using surplus food from retailers, manufacturers and farmers, TBBT offers its 48,000 members a deeply discounted weekly shop including fresh fruit and veg, fridge favourites and cupboard staples.

Reduced price period products are also available and Healthy Start Vouchers can be used as payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief said: “Right now, communities across the UK need our support more than ever as the rising cost of living pushes people beyond breaking point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families are fearful of what winter may mean for them as they are already being forced into making impossible decisions.

“It’s never been so urgent to tackle food poverty and so we are grateful to be working with Sainsbury’s on this much needed new programme to get help to people struggling the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work that TBBT delivers is absolutely crucial in helping people across the country stay afloat in these deeply worrying times.

Members of TBBT can access three bags of food worth around £35 for £7.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic that this new funding will help to open new locations and reach even more people as the national crisis worsens.”

As well as providing funding for the expansion of the charity, Sainsbury’s also funded TBBT’s ‘Warm Hub’ scheme which started in September 2022, offering its members and local communities a warm, friendly place to come for a cuppa, a chat and the chance to meet friends and neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Cranston, director of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Sainsbury’s, said: “With more challenging months ahead, support for those facing food poverty has never been more critical.

“We know how difficult the rising cost of living is for so many communities across the country which is why we’ve launched our new community programme Nourish the Nation, to help ensure that everyone has access to the food they need right now, whilst also helping to prevent those who are most at risk from facing food insecurity in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TBBT opened its second hub in North Kirklees at Howden Clough Community Centre, Batley, in September 2022.

“We are really pleased that the donation to TBBT will go towards making a difference to those communities that really need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support the charity gives to these communities is invaluable and we hope that the funding will provide healthy and affordable food over the winter to the most vulnerable in our society.”

To become a member of TBBT or to find out more, visit https://www.breadandbutterthing.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad