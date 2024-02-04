New job for 2024: Here are 12 new job vacancies in Dewsbury and Batley including an actor and postworker

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, as we enter 2024, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including an actor and postworker.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Thomas Owen House - Mental Health Support Worker
£11.05 an hour - Full-time. The ideal candidate will have a good work ethic, a great sense of humour and the ability to treat people as people - no matter what their needs are Photo: Google Maps
2. Co op - Customer Team Member
£10.90 an hour - Permanent. The ideal candidate will provide friendly, thoughtful service, and be on hand to support customers whenever they need help. Photo: Google Maps
3. Wickes - Customer Service Assistant
£10.42 an hour - Part-time. The ideal candidate will ensure everything they do will be focused on the customer experience including putting trolleys in easy reach, making sure help is always at hand, and placing stock in the right place Photo: Google Maps
4. Royal Mail Group - Postperson with driving
Permanent. The ideal candidate will be upbeat, independent and self-motivated, ready to deliver great customer service, think of themself as a people-person and a friendly face in the community and will be happy walking for long periods and working outside in any weather. Photo: Google Maps