The Route 62 bikers group, set up by Simon and Amanda Mann, hosted its second charity event at Zucchini's restaurant on Bradford Road in Batley.

The family fun day, which took place on Saturday, August 27, helped raise a total of £1,570 for Take Ten, a Dewsbury based mental health charity.

The event involved music, stalls, raffle, face painting, bouncy castle, teddy tombola, crafts, play area, food and drink and the opportunity to have your picture on a motorbike.

The Route 62 bikers outside Zucchinis.

Batley Bulldogs rugby mascot also made an appearance along with 15 Star Wars characters.

Amanda said: “It was fantastic and we have raised a great amount, which will help Take Ten carry on the great work that they do.

“When we were talking to Take Ten the day before, they had no money in the bank, so they couldn't get out to people who needed help. This money will hopefully allow them to get out to see a lot more people.

“A big thank you to everybody who came and made the day the big success that it was. Also thank you to Zucchinis for letting us use their car park and for helping us out as much as they could.

Sophie Shepley, lucie Shepley, Amanda Mann and Katie Shepley enjoying the bouncy castle.

A spokesperson from Zucchinis said: “The event was a huge success and everyone who came thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“We managed to raise lots of money for charity and will probably make it a yearly event.”

Andy Bass, Richard Wright as the Mandalorian and Richard Robb.